Commander 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Brigadier Ahmed Taiwo, speaking before the panel on Saturday. Photo: Editi Effiong @Twitter.

The Nigerian Army has denied reports that it set up a manhunt for Disc Jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, popularly known as DJ Switch.

Speaking before the panel on Saturday, Commander of the 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Brigadier Ahmed Taiwo, said the claims were “further from the truth”.

Since the shootings that took place at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20, it had been widely reported that DJ Switch was allegedly being haunted by the army for streaming the incident live on Instagram.

In her live stream at the scene of the incident which immediately went viral at the time, many injured persons could be seen, as other protesters tried to extract the bullets from the bleeding people.

Others were seen administering CPR to others.

It was also widely reported by some eyewitnesses that several had been killed and the security officers were clearing up the bodies – claims which the military immediately dismissed as fake news.

The incident came hours after the Lagos State Government declared a 24-hour curfew as part of efforts to stop the violence which had broken out in some parts of the state by criminal elements who have been hijacking the peaceful protests.

More to follow.