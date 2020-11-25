A file photo of lawmakers during plenary at the House of Representatives Chamber in Abuja on September 27, 2019.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called for an investigation into the alleged payment of allowances to officials of the ministry of foreign affairs, despite their recall from various foreign missions.

The resolution of the House followed a motion of urgent public importance raised by the Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu.

According to the lawmaker, the alleged culprits are the staff of the Human Resources Department of the ministry.

Meanwhile, the house also called for improved security around the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, following recent attacks.