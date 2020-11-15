Daily News

Reps member empowers indigent students

students writing examination monitor by Ereyitomi team led by Amb. Agbolaya

Teachers and students in Warri federal constituency, in Delta State, have  showered encomiums on the member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi, for making education a top priority despite the challenges of COVID 19.   

Proprietor of Trust International School,  Warri, Comrade Michael Eboh lauded   Ereyitomi   for coming to the aide of over 220 students whom he paid their examination fees. 

Eboh described the gesture as a massive capital investment on youths in the area.

Due to his passion for education and quest to improve on the capacity of the young generation, Ereyitomi has  enrolled over 200 indigents students across Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West   local government areas.

The benefitting students who were visited by Chief Ereyitomi high powered team led by Amb. Agbolaya to monitor the smooth conduct of the examination  Thursday November 12, 2020 expressed joy for the visit and encouragement given them, saying it will boost their studies to do their best out of the exams and further academic  pursuits.

Agbolaya on behalf of the NASS member charged the benefitting students to study hard in order to have distinction and credits in  all  the  examination subjects..

 Agbolaya  also commended Hon. Ereyitomi for the enrollment of the indigent students across Warri federal constituency, he congratulated  Hon. Ereyitomi for making it a sure reality for encouraging education in Warri.

He expressed satisfaction over the serenity and seriousness of the students taking the exams and urged them to be decent and remain in high  moral in order  to  excel in their papers he as well commended the Chief Inspector of Education, Warri South, Sunny Onyenenue Solomon for their supervisory role in maintaining sanity across the examination centres in the local government.

Some of the beneficiaries’ Adun Victor, Jeremiah Israel and Miss Precious Omosowhofa who spoke during the visit prayed for the success of Chief Ereyitomi and Warri federal constituency assuring him that they won’t disappoint and would make sure all beneficiaries are successful in the exams.

The students appealed  to  Ereyitomi to contest  for second tenure, noting that if he vies again they will vote him again in order for them and other indigent students to get more educational  support because of his human and educational advancement agenda.

Other legislative aides of Chief Ereyitomi that joined in the visit include Emmanuel Nunu, Seth Doupregha and the  Leader Warri South Legislative Arm, Hon. Kingsley Edafiadjebre

