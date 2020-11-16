Some members of the House of Representatives during plenary on April 28, 2020. Photo: Twitter- @HouseNGR

The House of Representatives is asking for better funding of the judiciary arm of government.

The lawmakers on Monday asked that the judiciary be exempted from the envelope system of budgeting.

The committee is also asking for the judiciary to be exempted from revenue generation for the country. They believe that this will take the burden of cost away from Nigerians and guarantee peace and justice.

READ ALSO: Nasarawa Gov Suspends Directors In 13 Local Govts Over Inflation Of Salary Figures

The lawmakers made their position known during the budget defense session of the judiciary, where they frowned at the reduction in the budget of the Supreme court, despite the appointment of eight new justices.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad weeks ago inaugurated eight new Justices of the Supreme Court.

Justice Muhammad warned the newly appointed justices of the apex court to shun extraneous considerations while discharging their duties.

The justices, who were recently elevated from the Court of Appeal bench, comprise seven men and one woman, as well as five appointees from the North and three from the South.

They include Lawal Garba (North West), Helen Ogunwumiju (South West), Abdu Aboki (North West), and Mohammed Saulawa (North West).

Others are Adamu Jauro (North East), Samuel Oseji (Souty South), Tijani Abubakar (North East), and Emmanuel Agim (South-South).