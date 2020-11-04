Rising Republican star Kim Klacik lost her bid for a US House seat representing Maryland on Tuesday night, after being endorsed by President Donald Trump and launching a viral campaign video where she said ‘Black Lives Don’t Matter to Democrats’.

Klacik, 38, lost the seat for the state’s 7th Congressional District to Democratic incumbent Rep. Kweisi Mfume.

‘We gave it our best shot! So proud of my team. It’s sad someone that doesn’t lift a finger could win a congressional seat just by name, but this is not the end,’ Klacik tweeted Tuesday night.

‘This is still a win. Congratulations @Mfume4Congress. Prepare to be held accountable like never before. Thx CD7!’ she added.

Her campaign was thrust into the spotlight as Trump repeatedly bashed Baltimore as a ‘disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess’, which the 7th District covers, and he clashed with former Rep. Elijah Cummings, who led the president’s impeachment investigation.

Democratic incumbent Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who was in the seat before and after the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, was re-elected Tuesday night. Pictured celebrating his victory Tuesday night in Baltimore

Incumbent Rep. Kweisi Mfume gives a thumbs up as he celebrates his victory

Mfume was in the seat before an after the late Rep. Elijah Cummings who passed away October 2019.

‘I want to thank all of the people from Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County for continuing to put their support in this campaign,’ Mfume said in his victory speech.

The 7th District, which has not elected a Republican candidate to the U.S. House of Representatives in nearly 70 years.

Cummings held the seat for 23 years. Trump repeatedly attacked Cummings before his death in October 2019, and called Baltimore ‘rat and rodent infested’ and ‘very dangerous and filthy.’

Trump also repeatedly attacked Cummings for leading the president’s impeachment investigations last year.

Trump then flung his support behind Klacik.

In her campaign ad she showed abandoned homes and neighborhoods overrun by poverty and crime in the Democrat-run city.

In the clip, Klacik claimed to walk the ‘real Baltimore’ to show the ‘reality for black people’ in the historic town. She also took aim at the city’s Democratic leaders who she said had let Baltimore descend into ‘abandoned homes, poverty and crime’.

‘Do you care about black lives? The people that run Baltimore don’t. I can prove it. Walk with me,’ she said at the beginning of the campaign video.

‘Democrats think black people are stupid. They think they can control us forever, that we won’t demand better and that we’ll keep voting for them forever, despite what they’ve done to our families and our communities,’ she said.

‘All black lives matter. Our communities matter. Baltimore Matters. Black people don’t have to vote Democrat,’ Klacik concluded.

In August the president endorsed Klacik again, writing she had his ‘Complete & Total Endorsement’

Klacik then later made an appearance at the Republican National Convention, in which she claimed that Democrats take the black vote for granted and said she believes Democratic nominee Joe Biden believes black people ‘can’t think for ourselves.’

‘Joe Biden believes we can’t think for ourselves, that the color of someone’s skin dictates their political views. We’re not buying the lies anymore, you and your party have ignored us for too long,’ Klacik said.

‘And yet, the Democrats still assume that black people will vote for them, no matter how much they let us down and take us for granted. Nope, we’re sick of it and not going to take it anymore. The days of blindly supporting the Democrats are coming to an end,’ she added.