Long-term success in show business depends on a number of factors of which integrity is a major one. This is the position of one of Nigeria’s international entertainment promoters, Canada-based CEO of Prince George Entertainment (PGE) Inc., George Omokehinde Peters.

Drawing from his experience running Prince George Entertainment Inc., Peters gave insights into what he considered success factors for show business.

“I, for one, believe time is money. That mindset is important. Secondly, hiring people smarter than you makes your business grow fast and unique. In Canada, outsourcing is a prevalent feature of business. Then, marketing is a must. There are no shortcuts in this. As a showbiz entrepreneur, you must have a big passion. At the same time, you must attune yourself to routine earning in order not to stay update.”

On how he scaled through the challenges facing startups, he offered: “I am a determined man who believes that challenges make me stronger by the day.”

Showbiz, he agreed, is very intense. “Therefore, reputation is key when it comes to your brand. That is why I try all my best possible to get focused in my dealings with all my artistes and fans so as not to damage my reputation.”

He stressed the importance of wannabes getting hands-on training in the promotion of showbiz. “I worked with a lot of people before I became independent. I also read a lot and on my own discovered new ways to improve my approach to showbiz,” he said.

After successfully staging a sold-out Olamide concert in September 2016, Prince George Entertainment went on to handle many large shows that feature big-name artistes from Nigeria, including Burnaboy, Falz, Pasuma and K1 The Ultimate to mention but a few.

“I taught myself how to conduct research and uncover trends that meet up with the market standards,” he said. “And that has helped me to improved my input to show biz at home and abroad.”

