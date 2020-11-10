Augustine Okezie, Katsina

RESIDENTS of Dan Aji village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State have denied claims by Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle that he secured the release of the 26 kidnapped girls.

Community leader Alhaji Lawal Dogara, who addressed reporters yesterday, said the victims’ parents contributed N6.6 million which the community handed over to two emissaries who delivered it to the kidnappers.

He said: “Governor Matawalle was never involved in their release; it was purely efforts of the parents and the community leaders that secured the victims’ release.

“The ransom was delivered to the kidnappers by two representatives – Alhaji Abdulakarim Dan Aji and Liman Babangida. They trekked for three hours to locate the bandits in their hideout bordering Zamfara State.

Read Also: Togo varsity honours Matawalle

“The bandits stormed our village on October 13 about 5am, killed 15 persons, burnt every house in sight and kidnapped 26 girls.”

Recall that Matawalle claimed responsibility for the rescue of the girls ‘without the payment of any ransom’.

The 26 girls, whose ages range between 8 and 12, have since returned to their homes after meeting Governor Aminu Masari.