Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

Residents of Oko-Erin and Sawmill areas of Ilorin, Kwara state capital are groaning as a collapsed drainage system has cut them off from the rest of the metropolis.

The collapsed drainage goes through the popular Sawmill garage to Mustapha Sedan Street and links the now reconstructed Oko-Erin Bridge in the metropolis.

Residents of the ever bubbling communities now find it difficult to access their residences due to the collapsed drainage.

They attributed the damage to the road to floods from heavy rain falls and a water source from a substandard drainage system in the area, it was gathered.

A resident of the area, Hajia lamented that the bad state of the damaged bridge had brought untold hardship to the people.

She said that scores motorcycles and domestic animals had been trapped in the drainage that had sacked several residents from their homes.

Sulaiman said the situation could worsen if nothing urgent was done to address it, noting that the situation had left many families in the area devastated.

The owner of a storey building close the drainage, Mrs. Ebun lsiaka said that the damaged drainage had claimed the well which used to be the only source of portable water for several people in the area.

lsiaka appealed to the state government to come to the assistance of the residents to avoid a possible outbreak of cholera.

Another landlord Mallam Ibrahim Oloyin said that the hardship being caused by the damage, adding that many affected car owners now beg to park their vehicles in neighbouring houses close to the vicinity.

Speaking in a similar vein, two affected residents, Hajia Rashidat Oludare and Mr. Toibu Sulaiman said they now live in perpetual fear of their houses being washed away.

They both said the damaged portion of the road had continued to expend daily with nothing being done to ease the suffering of the residents, whose means of livelihood had been affected.

The residents urged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq to come to their assistance to avoid complete loss of their residences and means of livelihood.

Chairman of the Kwara state Roads Maintenance Agency (KWARMA) Alhaji Rafiu Bolakale-Oloje described the situation as an ecological disaster that can happen anytime and anywhere.

He said the agency was collaborating with the Ministry of Environment and Forestry to reconstruct the bridge and drainage system.