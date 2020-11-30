Garba Shehu

…says APC has failed to secure lives, property of Nigerians

By Festus Ahon

FORMER Delta State Governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, Monday berated the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu over his comments on the murder of 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari village, Borno State by armed insurgents.

Onuesoke who was reacting to comments credited to Mallam Shehu Garba, said: “he (Garba) should be sacked or better still resign with immediate effect”, describing Onuesoke decried the killings of the forty-three describing the killings as senseless, wicked and cruelty against God’s creation by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The public Commentator and advocate of Good Governance and Security of lives and property for all Nigerians, said; “Garba Shehu and his employers should hide their heads in shame over these killings which are becoming a daily reoccurrence across the entire country.

“Have we suddenly become a captured people that will seek clearance to move in our own nation when there is a government in place whose statutory responsibilities includes guarantee and safety of lives and properties of the people?

“This is the same group that the Presidency told Nigerians that it had decimated but the same group is becoming emboldened every day and had even attacked the convoy of the Borno state Governor, Prof. Zulum, killing our soldiers and other civilian personnel.

“When will the Presidency and the likes of Garba Shehu who have continued to reel out such highly insensitive comments wake up to the reality on ground that too many innocent Nigerian lives are being wasted while they throw up propaganda of having decimated or wiped out Boko Haram insurgents?

“When will the truth about the true sponsors of these insurgents who continue to kill and destroy lives be revealed? I cannot fathom the rationale behind the re-radicalization and reintegration of captured Boko Haram insurgents into a normal society.

“I also do not understand the statement by Garba Shehu that ‘people need to understand what it is like in the Lake Chad Basin Area’ if indeed they have reclaimed every Nigerian territory from the insurgent group.

“Garba Shehu should immediately resign from that office because he lacks human sensitivity, compassion and consideration for lives in his capacity as Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity. This is not time for propaganda or politicking but time for seriousness and being able to represent and build a robust relationship between the President and the people that will build confidence. This is a clear indication that the All Progressives Congress, APC has failed woefully in providing security to lives and property of the citizenry”.

