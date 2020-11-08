By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP, has urged the federal government to quickly resolve its dispute with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, before it becomes another reason for protests by the youths

The group cautioned that Nigerian students were already getting agitated after losing a session to the strike by university lecturers lamenting that the failure of the government to resolve the dispute had become a source of worry for most Nigerians.

Convener of MBMJP, Comrade Joe Bukka who made the call yesterday in Makurdi decried the continued closure of Nigerian Universities regretting that the lingering dispute was making a mockery of the Nigerian University system.

According to Bukka, “we cannot continue to have our Universities closed for several months because of a dispute that can be easily resolved, it is shameful.

“My fear is that our students have become worried and agitated over this continued closure of the schools given that they have already lost one session to the strike.

“I plead with the federal government to resolve this matter quickly so that it does not became another reason for a protest by the youths.

“Honestly I never believed that the government would allow the strike to linger considering what we just experienced with the ENDSARS protests. I appeal to the government to quickly reach an agreement with the striking lecturers to save our university system and also assuage our agitated students,” he added.