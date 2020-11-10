By Frank Ojeme Anyasi

At a little over 60 years old, Nigeria has been described as diamond in the rock. Therefore, it is necessary to deploy the nation’s abundant human and material resources to polish the diamond so that it can sparkle.

The economy is the country’s major challenge. Today, Nigeria has, quite paradoxically, been described as the poverty capital of the world in spite of her abundant, human, natural and mineral resources. It is painful that Nigeria, in all her years of nationhood, has not been able to solve the problem of food security.

Another problem of the Nigerian state is under-development. Whenever we think of development, our minds turn at once to the building of factories and hotels, the construction of roads, the establishment of mercantile marines and airlines, and so on and so forth. All of these, which are eminently desirable in themselves, are mere development symbols, not the real development itself. Income is the most important index of development, but along with income, people also seek equal treatment, good health, peace and security, high school enrolment etc.

Economic under-development in Nigeria arises not from any deficiency in natural resources, but from under-development of the body, typified by ignorance, disease, poor housing, filthy environment as well as under development of agriculture and excessive under-employment of the rural population. The solutions to the problem of under-development in Nigeria are therefore, clear. They consist in the full development and full employment of every Nigerian man, woman, or adolescent. Full development and full employment of man are inseparably complementary, to pursue one without the other is not only not to achieve the objective of rapid economic development, but also to do wanton social injustice and inequality to every Nigerian who is discriminated against in the process.

The state must accept full responsibility for the provision of education at all levels and health facilities free of charge as well as employment of every Nigerian without discrimination. Health facilities do not consist in provision of hospitals alone. They embrace the whole compass of preventive medical facilities, good food, good water, decent housing and a clean wholesome environment.

Japan owes its phenomenal growth as an industrial and world power to education. As for Russia, it is on record that within the space of 25 years, it graduated from the status of under-developed country, with the vast majority of its people living below subsistence level, to that of a developed economy and super-power, mainly on the wings of education.

Today Finland is number one in the world in educational advancement because the country invested in it. Each classroom has 10 teachers with not less than masters degree. When you educate your citizens, you increase their international competitiveness.

Nigerian leaders should also focus on an agrarian revolution. In any development plan, attention must be focused, as a matter of urgency on the peasants who constitute eighty percent of Nigerian population. In this connection and to effect a true agrarian revolution, agriculture just has to be mechanized and substantial aids in financial subsidies and in the provision of technical know-how, must be provided for the farmers. It must be understood that the aim of agrarian revolution is to absorb those released from farming in other categories of economic activities.

Basically, Nigerian political parties have more similarities than differences, the only visible difference being their names. It is very sad that we lack the opportunity to vote in terms of party ideology, rather we vote for personalities. Political parties during the days of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa were driven by meaningful ideological stance. Today, we lack parties that prioritise the needs of the citizens, what the country parades are parties that unashamedly lack ideology. Unfortunately, the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) continues to put on the ballot, parties whose manifestoes are unknown to the electorate, parties which cannot articulate any public policy decision.

Instead of ideological identification, Nigeran political parties have been found to mobilize and associate on ethno-religious basis, which has had serious destabilising effect on the polity. Ethnicity and religion have acquired divisive character in Nigeria and have been largely unhelpful in the quest for democratic consolidation in the country. Political ideology helps a party to make persuasive arguments to enlist popular support for a given public policy. Nigeria’s journey to civil culture which is the fastest route to democratic consolidation has been lengthened rather unnecessarily by her non-ideological political space.

Given the poverty of ideology that characterize the major political parties, it is not surprising that almost all other parties that sprang up or broke away from them, did not do so because of ideological disagreement. Rather, they are products of adversarial elite behaviour taken to points of irreconcilability. Little wonder, these parties also have no ideological stance on major national issues other than the manipulation of forces of identity particularly ethnicity and religion. The implication is that the so-called political parties are not in competition with one another. They are in factions; these factions are more in competition within themselves than with another party. Nigerian political parties are not driven by any ideological disposition because there are no clear objectives for party formation as well as admission of members.

The discovery of oil has brought waste, rent seeking, and corruption. It can therefore, be asserted that oil discovery is a major challenge facing Nigeria as a mono cultural economy. According to development economists, a natural resource dominant economy tends to grow more slowly than economies that do not have substantial natural resources. A typical example of such countries that are growth losers are Nigeria, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Angola, Venezuela.

Moreover, petrol dollars, earned from the sales of crude oil came so easy that it has dissuaded policy makers from thinking thoroughly and planning strategically for the county’s economic future.

Nigerians have suffered a great deal as a result of the inability of the leadership to manage the wealth from oil resources responsibly. Rather oil wealth has bought increased corruption, social problems, environmental damage and armed conflict. The oil producing region in Nigeria is among most impoverished communities, with a large percentage of the population having to survive on less than one dollar per day. This is ‘paradox of plenty’ or resource curse, because such abundance often goes with poor governance and seems to hinder rather than help sustainable development. Most of the states created because of the oil boom are no longer sustainable. It is unsettling that the country is still using crude oil price as benchmark for the preparation of her annual budget.

Government should institutionally support the diversification of the other sectors of the economy so as to allow them contribute meaningfully to the overall growth of the economy. Sale of crude oil used to be the major source of revenue in United Arab Emirates but the country has since diversified into other sectors of the economy like tourism, commerce, real estate, telecommunication.

In recent times, industrial strikes have been rampant in many sectors of the economy such as health, judiciary, education, petroleum sector etc.

Though there may be genuine reason for workers to embark on industrial strike action, the continuous strikes are worrisome. Strikes have negative effect on the economy as they cause cost-push inflation and an increase in the poverty level. When there is strike, goods and services are not available, while demand remains high – this results in inflation. Moreover, the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is adversely affected, because it is difficult to retain the trust of the investors if the system is not stable as a result of frequent strikes.

The university system has become over unionized with the activities of the academic and non-academic unions causing persistent confrontations between the management and workers. Although the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) may have a genuine case, they should engage with the government and look for solutions and not to distract the academic system. The combative nature of ASUU and conflict of interests are destabilizing the operations of the country’s ivory towers and diminishing their standards and ranking. There are unions in other countries but the kind of biting edge in ASUU is uncommon. Our children in public universities have become endangered species, who do not have an idea of when their academic programmes will finish because of unending strikes. ASUU has to rethink its strategy of solving the industrial problems in order to save our university system.

Employers should recognize that human resources are their most valuable assets. Therefore, there should be proactive and corrective conflict-resolution mechanism put in place. Proactive actions should be able to detect and prevent the possibility of an industrial conflict and corrective actions should quickly resolve the conflict when it arises.