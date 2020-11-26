When Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (retd) took over the Amnesty Office on September 21, he harped on restructuring the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and correcting past mistakes hampering the scheme. Most stakeholders of the scheme were, however, sceptical of his promises following their past failed expectations from managers of PAP, writes MIKE ODIEGWU

Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) chief Col. Milland Dikio appears to have warmed himself into the hearts of the Niger Delta leaders, who earlier lost hope on the programme. The leaders began to take a second look at Dikio following his decision to embark on an extensive tour of the region and to pay scheduled visits to critical stakeholders. They see the move as a novel step in restoring the lost confidence in PAP and returning the programme to its original owners. They observed that Dikio did not make a jamboree out of the tour. He only came to the region with a few senior employees, whose roles in the tour were vital. He meant business.

Most of them were quick to remember that past leaders of PAP never thought of embarking on such tour. Hitherto, coordinators of PAP immediately after their appointments, sat tight in their Abuja office while Niger Delta stakeholders booked turns to pay them courtesy visits. Most of their activities were held outside the shores of the region. Gradually, PAP, which was designed to restore lasting peace in the Niger Delta, started deviating from its original intent, became a cesspit for corruption and a major stoker of tension culminating in desperation and absurdity in the region such as the criminal looting of the amnesty training centre at Kaiama, Bayelsa State.

Stakeholders threatened fire and brimstone but looked helpless as interlopers hijacked the programme and became millionaires.

In fact, the physiognomic countenances of the leaders, especially the former creek warlords when they received Dikio in the region, beamed with happiness. Dikio first paid a visit to the Big Five, a term used to describe the five former outstanding commanders of the now moribund Movement for Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND).

The Big Five include Ateke Tom, who is the King of Okochiri in Okirika, Rivers State; Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo; Victor Ben Ebikabowei aka Boyloaf and High Chief Ajube Bibopiri popularly called Shoot-at-Sight. They were initially addressed with the prefix, General. The meeting, which was held at the palace of Ateke Tom, for the first time in a long while, brought the former creek ‘generals’ together.

Dikio shared his new vision with the former dreaded commanders, solicited their cooperation and emphasised the need to deepen the peace in the Niger Delta by collectively tackling all the threats to peace in the region.

One of the pioneers of PAP, Richard Akinika, was pleased with the first step of Dikio. He described the meeting as novel and reassuring. He said the previous two administrators failed woefully because they refused to undertake the first step of consulting the owners of the programme.

Akinika said: “PAP is about the leaders, who came out boldly and submitted their arms. The previous two administrators after Kingsley Kuku failed woefully which informed suspensions, investigations and led to the emergence of this sole administration.

“For me as a pioneer of that programme what the man has done is the right thing. When you come to somewhere you need to meet with the people, who own the programme, seek their opinion and sound them out on what their expectations are and it will inform your starting point.

“If you don’t have the support of the owners of the project, it will derail. It was an opportunity for the leaders to meet themselves. Boyloaf, Shoot-at-Sight and King Ateke Tom. It was like the old days and the need for them to work together.”

Dikio expanded the coast of his engagements and met with leaders of phases one, two and three of

The leader of the first phase of the PAP, Pastor Reuben Wilson, said the new vision of Dikio would make the programme run seamlessly. He said it was a remarkable idea to host the meeting in the region saying it had further boosted their confidence in him.

The amnesty boss arranged special meetings with traditional rulers, youth leaders and governors of the region. He held crucial discussions with the Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and his Bayelsa counterpart, Senator Douye Diri.

Key decisions, policies and promises

One key takeaway from the tour of Col. Dikio is the awareness created on the ongoing restructuring and reforms of PAP and the Amnesty Office. He told the stakeholders that the programme was undergoing restructuring for optimum performance. The office will be rearranged and digitalised to eliminate corruption and bureaucratic bottlenecks. Persons, who have no business in the office will be shown the exit door and only a few qualified workers will be retained or hired to run the programme and take it to its destination.

Col. Dikio said with the approval of his superiors, he would restructure the office to run on a lean and efficient workforce in line with international standard recommended for such programme. The amnesty boss, who said a tenured appointment for the manager of the programme was never envisaged by the United Nations (UN) for such scheme, noted that with a few qualified workers PAP would achieve its aim in record time.

He said: “I am very conversant with how the UN runs its DDR programme. The amnesty office has become a place for tenured appointment. That is far from how to operate a programme like this. I intend to reorganise the place with the blessings of my superiors to create a lean and efficient machinery so that we can drive each phase of the programme with the requisite qualified staff, so that we can deliver set targets on time.”

Another important takeaway is the naughty issue of payments of stipends to the beneficiaries of the programme. In the past, series of protests by aggrieved ex-agitators always preceded each monthly payment.

But Col. Dikio told stakeholders in Port Harcourt that all bureaucratic bottlenecks hampering prompt payment of stipends to the beneficiaries of the programme had been eliminated. He said beneficiaries would receive credit alerts in their bank accounts on the 25th of every month.

“There were too many bureaucracy in the system which often resulted in the incessant delays in the payment of the N65,000 monthly stipend. Since I came, I have been undertaken some reforms to ensure that we get it right. So the issue of your monthly stipends will be paid every 25th of the month. It’s not rocket science. All that was needed to do was to put the accounting process in order.”

Col. Dikio started the fulfilment of his promise in November as all beneficiaries’ bank accounts were credited on 25th with their stipends.

Addressing the ex-militant leaders, he said: “The PAP is a programme that was designed especially for ex-agitators. If you are not an ex-agitator you’re a stranger. I don’t see why it will be the other way.”

Another major takeaway is the importance Col. Dikio attached to securing the support of the governors in the region. He held special meetings with the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri and the Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa. The amnesty boss took time to explain his new vision to the governors and urged them to buy into it insisting that their cooperation was needed to achieve the mandate of the amnesty programme.

Addressing Diri, he said: “We are here in Bayelsa because of the ‘back-to-the-region’ tour. We have met with some critical stakeholders and also held a summit to discuss the future of the PAP. I am here basically to sell a new vision, a vision that we can change the paradigm.”

The Niger Delta leaders, who gathered in Yenagoa, were concerned about the termination of the amnesty deal. PAP was initially designed to last for five years. It has, however, been running for 11 years because of the inability of past managers to achieve the mandate of the scheme within the recommended period.

Notable traditional rulers, political leaders, past and present officers of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide debated the controversial matter.

The leaders urged the Federal Government to ensure that the programme was given the needed financial support to execute its reintegration phase so as to bring it to an end.

Col. Dikio has everything planned out. He intends establishing and inaugurating training centres across the region, enrolling beneficiaries into the centres and deploying them to various sectors including the petroleum sector to work and perhaps earn salaries above their N65,000 monthly stipends. Others will be enabled to engage in entrepreneurship and in the process the scheme will be gradually brought to an end.

To hasten the mandate and as part of his new vision, it was learnt that the amnesty boss is planning to relocate his major operations to any of the cities in the Niger Delta region. “He wants to stay close to the owners of the programme and conduct all activities of PAP within the region”, a source in the amnesty office said.

Advice and call for support

Diri commended Dikio for soliciting the cooperation of the governors insisting that PAP would make more progress when it worked in synergy with the state governments of the region. He urged the amnesty boss to set up a functional regional office.

The governor warned against incessant protests by ex-agitators in the Niger Delta against the programme decrying the looting of the Kaiama training centre by aggrieved persons.

Also, an elder statesman and nationalist, Chief Edwin Clark, urged all the stakeholders in the region to support the new vision of the amnesty boss.

Clark said: “I and other elders from the Niger Delta will continue to work with you to ensure your tenure succeeds. I want to urge all to continue to do all that is possible for us to keep the peace as we continue to fight for justice, equity and fairness in Nigeria.”

An Ijaw leader, Mr T.K Ogoriba, said: “I don’t want to believe that the Amnesty Programme is scam, we are hopeful that our aspirations and dreams will come through.”

A former President of IYC, Udengs Eradiri, was particularly impressed by the vision of Dikio and prayed against the meddlesomeness of politicians, who he said frustrated the efforts of past coordinators of the scheme. He said Dikio had shown his understanding of the issues and warned troublemakers to stay away from the amnesty office.

The amnesty boss said: “If we learn the lessons of the past then we can do better. Our region has been left behind. Everything shouldn’t be about protest. The more we stabilise the region, the more we will attract businesses.”