Georgetown University professor of sociology, Michael Eric Dyson, in 2019 wrote a book on Jay-Z called Made In America. It’s foreword was written by producer Pharrell Williams. In like manner, Kanye West and Jay-Z’s album Watch the Throne has “Made in America” on track 11.

The title of Wizkid’s 14 track studio album (Made In Lagos) is a similar turn of phrase, although not so creative in the sense that it points in different directions.

But Star Boy should perhaps be commended for delaying the album’s release as he joined others to protest police brutality with the #EndSARS movement.

With only a few reservations, Wizkid still brought home the goods to his fans.

Reckless

This song has a highlife feel to it as Star Boy laments about betrayals from people he has helped; people who bite the fingers that feed them. But having soldiered through the odds, everyone needs him and he has to sing “Amazing Grace” and play on his banjo.

Wizkid is comfortably sitting on a pedestal of success that he could look back and see how far he had come. This is the more reason why everyone is asking for him. Though they may try, these imaginary enemies cannot “collect what Baba God destined for me” he croons.

He slips into Jamaican patois accent to deliver the following lines: “Dem try but dem never scare nobody/Bad man like me, no fear nobody/ When you play my rhythm, omo guess what mammy?”

The song signals a good opening for the whole album.

Ginger

This has the laid back afro groove that is typical of Burna Boy. It’s a slow party jam that celebrates being an alpha male even when one is being misunderstood or underestimated. Wizkid displays his nightlife chutzpah; drinking, smoking and dancing with beautiful people that dance to the music sweetly like sweet wine.

Burna Boy boasts how he moves the crowd in the sense that everywhere he goes, he pulls people to the floor that he confesses; “I no be babalawo, I’m just a singer.”

The song is a celebration of inducing substances to get the ginger’ so as to party and ‘shayo’ till daylight. It is bound to have clubgoers on their feet.

Longtime

This song is reminiscent of “Bad Energy (Stay Far Away)” that Wizkid sang with Skepta in 2018. Except this isn’t about the city of Lagos, but a woman. The metaphors illustrate two young men celebrating the loves of their lives. Though the previous song ‘Ginger” explores a general party scene, this one exudes the charms of a personal party.

Skepta’s verse is about the most poetic in the song with his versality laid out on the double rhymes technique he orchestrates at the beginning of his verse. The dialogue between him and his lover celebrates love in its purest form. The assumed lover texts back saying she doesn’t want games.

There’s an allusion to the ‘90s American hip hop group Fugees consisting of Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel in the fifth line; “Ready or Not, man I’m with the Fugees.”