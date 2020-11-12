At least, 5,000 youths would be employed into the Rivers State Civil Service. The move, the state government said, was to reduce the employment gap in the state.

The approval for the recruitment was given recently during the State Council’s meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike. Briefing journalists after the meeting, the State Commissioner for Employment Generation and Empowerment, Mr. Sylvanus Nwankwo, said the beneficiaries must not be above 35 years.







He disclosed that there were existing vacancies in the civil service for engineers, lawyers, medical doctors, technicians and other fields which youths could occupy.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, said the council approved that civil servants directed to stay at home during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown would resume work on November 2.







According to the commissioner, the Council also approved a minor cabinet reshuffle, moving the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs to the Ministry of Works.

He added that the current Commissioner for Works would now head the Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning, while the commissioner he replaced should move to the Ministry of Transport.