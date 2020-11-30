By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Executive Council has approved N2.7bn for the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to conduct the 2021 local government election.

The council, as part of its executive meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike in Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday also endorsed N478.6bn budget for 2021 fiscal year.

The Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Isaac Kamalu who spoke after the meeting said the proposed budgetary estimate would help government to complete all ongoing projects in the state and also enable the government to make life better for the people.

Kamalu, who is also supervising the affairs of the State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, said the council further approved the Medium Term Expenditure Framework for the State for 2021-2023.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim said the N2bn budget for RSIEC would enable the state electoral umpire conduct the 2021 local government elections.

He said RSIEC was expected to conduct the local government election in line with the 1999 constitution.

He said the council also approved the construction of a new motor park within the precinct of the newly commissioned Rebisi Flyover to curb activities of illegal park operators.

He said: “This is in line with the urban renewal vision of His Excellency. Recall that the new Rebisi Flyover Bridge that was commissioned a few weeks ago has changed the landscape and skyline in that vicinity.

“And to ensure that the illegal motor park around the flyover does not deface the aesthetics that have been achieved, government is acquiring land near the flyover bridge to build a befitting motor park for them.”