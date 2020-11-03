Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Security Council has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area of the State following the killing of ten security operatives allegedly by members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

The Rivers State Commissioner of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, who spoke at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said the curfew had been reviewed to start from 7 pm to 6 am beginning from Wednesday.

He said: “You will recall that following the killing of six soldiers and four policemen, and the destruction of Court buildings by members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Rivers State Government imposed a 24-hour curfew on the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area on October 21, 2020.

“The State Security Council met today and reviewed the situation in Oyigbo and has therefore decided to review the curfew. From tomorrow, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the curfew will now be from 7 pm to 6 am until further notice”.

Nsirim explained that during the mayhem that claimed the lives of security agents, 50 AK 47 rifles were carted away.

He said security agencies in the area would continue to embark on surveillance and search operations to recover the rifles which in the illegal possession of some persons.

He enjoined residents of Oyigbo and members of the public to cooperate with the security agencies.

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to let all those living and doing business in the State know that His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, is always committed to implement his social contract with the people; and will protect lives and property, at all times.”