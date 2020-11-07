Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

THE suspension of two students by the management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Rivers State, has been lifted following the outrage that greeted the action.

Mr. Chibuzor Remmy of the Department of Educational Management, Faculty of Education was suspended after the school indicted him of inciting students through his social media account to protest against the university’s authority for having only one bank on campus.

Mr. Sunday Idonegit of the Department of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, was also accused of creating panic and confusion through a post he made on social media calling for the cancellation of the final year examination of the institution scheduled for November 2, 2020, and the school’s matriculation of November 7, 2020.

No sooner had the school announced the suspension than civil society organisations in Rivers kicked against it and demanded immediate reversal of the decision.

The CSOs insisted that that the students’ sanction was devoid of due process and amounted to a violation of their right to freedom of expression.

The organisation in a statement co-signed by Prince Wiro and Festus Bonwin, Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign (CBRPA); Karl Uchegbu, Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) and Gbenga Oladapo, Lawyers Watch for Justice International Initiative (LWJII), among others described the university’s decision as rash.

They said: “We note with dismay the suspension of two students of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers State by the management of the institution over facebook comments in reaction to a press release by the Vice Chancellor Prof Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele.

“After a meticulous study of the comments made by the suspended students, Remmy Chibuzor and Sunday Idongesit, on the press release of the VC, we state clearly that the comments of the students is not in any way inciting as alleged by the school authority to justify the undeserved suspension.”

Following the reactions against its decision, the management of the school on Thursday lifted the suspension in a statement signed by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Ngozi Okiridu.

The school, however, warned its students to be of best behaviour adding that any student bringing the university to ridicule would be punished in line with the laws.