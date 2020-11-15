A commissioner representing Kogi State in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Suleiman Abdul, is dead.

His death was announced in a statement by a presidential aide, Garba Shehu, on Sunday.

Mr Shehu said President Muhammadu Buhari also mourned the deceased, who is a former federal lawmaker.

President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on the passing of Hon. Suleiman Kokori Abdul, Federal Commissioner representing Kogi State in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The President also commiserates with the Chairman and members of the Commission on the demise of the Federal Commissioner, who was sworn in June, 2019.

As a home-bred politician and former member representing Okene/Ogori-Magogo constituency in the sixth National Assembly (2007-2011), President Buhari avers that Hon. Abdul understood the place of dedication and compassion in public service; and this earned him admiration and respect in politics as well as among his people.

The President recognizes the contributions of the late Federal Commissioner to the administration’s drive to mobilise revenue from the non-oil sector, and hopes that his dedication to duty will continue to inspire the work of the RMAFC.

President Buhari says his thoughts are with the Abdul family during this time of mourning even as he prays almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and bless him with Al-janah Firdaus.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)