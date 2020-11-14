Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

United Nations Decade of Action For Road Safety and Injury Prevention in Nigeria has called on relevant stakeholders to take appropriate actions towards checkmating rising cases of road crashes in the country.

A representative of the body, Amb. Chief Prince Chidiadi made the call while delivering lectures as part of activities marking the 2020 African Road Safety Day/World Day of Remembrance for Victims of Road Traffic Crashes.

He warned that if appropriate measures were not taken by relevant stakeholders to avert the menace, the fatality rate of crashes could increase by 65% by 2021.

He regretted that most victims of road traffic crash emanate from developing economies of the world where economic losses arising from road crashes were up to 5% of the GDP, running into billions of dollars per year.

He said Remembrance Day should serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders to join hands in addressing the challenges of road carnage in the continent.

Also speaking, Officer-in-charge, Fire Risk Reduction, and Public Education, Anambra State Fire Service, Mr. Smart Akpagu, recommended the animation of policies that provide supports to road traffic crash victims.

He also canvased for prompt professional advice to the government on better general road infrastructure, as well as increased sensitization of collaborative partners and motoring public on-road use policies.

Earlier, State Sector Commander, Andrew Kumapayi restated the FRSC commitment to attaining the goals of the UN Decade of Action For Road Safety through its various programmes.

He explained that the lecture series was targeted at highlighting issues of road safety, loss of lives and economic destruction people suffer as a result of a traffic crash.

He lauded Governor Willie Obiano for the provision of a working environment, calling on residents to always be cautious while driving as road safety remained everybody’s responsibility.

He also commended stakeholders including the Nigerian Police, Fire Service, Red Cross, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Community leaders among others for their commitment to the campaigns for safer road environments, calling for more collaboration.