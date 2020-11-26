Scene of the robbery attack on the branch of the Union Bank in Ode-Irele town in Ondo State on November 26, 2020.

Armed robbers have attacked a branch of an old generation bank – Union Bank – in Ode-Irele town in Ondo State.

The bank was said to have come under attack by the armed men numbering about 30 on Thursday in Irele Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Tee Leo-Ikoro, confirmed the attack to Channels Television.

He explained that before the robbers proceeded to the bank, they attacked a police station in the community.

In the process, the robbers blew the armoury of the police facility open with an explosive device and made away with some riffles.

Ikoro revealed that upon arriving at the bank, the robbers destroyed the security doors of the financial facility with an explosive device to gain access.

According to him, they carted away an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank and some persons were shut.

The command’s spokesman insisted that no fatality was recorded in the attack.

He, however, stated that a team of men highly skilled personnel of the command has been deployed after the fleeing armed robbers to apprehend them and bring them to justice.