By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Robbers, on Wednesday, broke into the apartment of Abia State correspondent of The Sun, Mr. Okey Sampson in Aba and made away with his laptop, phones, those of his children and other belongings.

Narrating his ordeal, Sampson said he returned from Umuahia on official assignment on Tuesday night and had used the laptop and phones to write stories he had planned to send to his media organization the next day.

Having worked late in the night, the journalist explained he left the laptop, his phones and those of his children in the sitting room and went to sleep.

Hardly had he gone to bed when he heard some noise within the compound.

According to him, “By the time I came out to ascertain the source of the noise at that unholy hour of the night, I found out that my sitting room was broken into by hoodlums who made away with some valuables including laptop and phones.”

Sampson, who said he has reported the matter to the police in Aba, urged them to protect journalists in the city after the home of the State correspondent of Vanguard newspapers, Mr Ugochukwu Alaribe, was raided by hoodlums and his laptops, phones and television set carted away.

