By Sam Anokam

IN a bid to position the Actors Guild of Nigeria to meet the aspirations of members in line with international best practice, and to improve the standard of the acting profession, the President, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has inaugurated three sub-committees to help reorganise the guild.

According to AGN’s director of communication, Monalisa Chinda Coker, Rollas reiterated his commitment to the growth and development of the guild while calling on members to join hands with his administration to build a virile guild for all during a virtual inauguration.

The newly inaugurated committees are The Disciplinary Committee, Harmonization Committee, and The Women Crisis Institute Committee.

While the Disciplinary committee will be saddled with the responsibility of ensuring law and order and obeying the Code of Ethics, Harmonization Committee will strive to harmonize all the recommendations of all past committees to produce a handbook for members. The Women Crisis Institute Committee will be taking care of women who are victims of rape, sexual molestations, and gender based violence.

The Disciplinary Committee members include Sam Dede, Lilian Amah-Aluko, Tricia Esigbe, Kanayo O. Kanayo(VAN), Adigizi Bala, Clarion Chukwura, and Funsho Adeolu.

Harmonization Committee members include Okey Bakassi Onyegbule, Don Pedro Aganbi Joke Silva, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Bimbo Manuel, Ijeoma Imoh, and Marcus Maina.

The Women Crisis Institute Committee members include Ronnie Dikko, Chidi Ihezie Okafor, Kate Henshaw, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, AJility Onwurah, Kareem Mohammed, Hajia Salma, Shan George, Chris Oge Kalu, Rita Daniels, Hon. Desmond Elliot, Femi Branch, Blossom Chukwujekwu, and Lolo Oby Okafor.