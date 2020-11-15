World News

Rome Tracks Down the Man Behind All That Graffiti. No, It’s Not Banksy.

By
0
rome-tracks-down-the-man-behind-all-that-graffiti-no,-it’s-not-banksy.
Views: Visits 0

The tagger known as Geco is not as famous as the British provocateur, but he has made a name for himself in Italy.

Joe Biden’s cancer charity spent more than $3.7million on staff salaries

Previous article

China Signs Asia Trade Deal. Will Biden Follow?

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News