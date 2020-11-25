Agency Reporter

Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled Lionel Messi’s record for the most home goals scored in UEFA Champions League history.

Ronaldo found his name on the score sheet once again on Tuesday evening when he opened the scoring in Juventus’ 2-1 Champions League Group G win over Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

In doing so, the Portuguese superstar extended his overall record in the competition to 132 goals (including qualifying) across spells with Manchester United, Real Madrid and the Bianconeri.

Of that tally, 70 of his goals have now been scored in home matches which sees the 35-year-old draw level with long-time rival Lionel Messi for the most home goals in the competition’s history.

Messi has netted all 70 of his strikes at FC Barcelona’s famed Nou Camp arena, whereas Ronaldo’s tally is spread across matches at Old Trafford, the Santiago Bernabeu and the Allianz Stadium.

With Juve and Barca having secured their progression to the Round of 16 of this season’s competition, it is likely that both stars will expand on the current record in the coming months.