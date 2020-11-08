Our Reporter

Cristiano Ronaldo limped off the pitch in the second half of Lazio-Juventus and reportedly told Andrea Pirlo he twisted his ankle.

The Portuguese star was subbed off after 73 minutes by Paulo Dybala and although he seemed surprised by Andrea Pirlo’s choice, DAZN reports he told Pirlo he twisted his ankle.

CR7 had fallen badly on his ankle a few seconds earlier and left the pitch in pain and limping.

Juventus’ medical staff immediately put ice on his right ankle.

Ronaldo has been called up by the Portuguese national team for the upcoming international break.

The Portuguese star had scored the opener for the Old Lady in the first half.