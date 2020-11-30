Gabrielle Union’s bare skin | Photo Instagram

Of course, you do not have to assume celebrity status before hopping on an effective skincare routine.

We do not doubt that water, tequila, boundaries and an extra helping of accountability are Gabrielle Union’s top age-defying tricks, but surely, she and other celebrities have many others up their sleeves. Nobody knows for sure if rosehip seed oil is a popular choice among celebrities, but when its advantages are considered, you should not be surprised to wake up one day to many tabloids reporting in the affirmative.

Never heard of rosehip seed oil? Not to worry.

Rosehip seed oil is derived from rosehips, which are fruits that remain after petals fall from wild roses. If you ever cross paths with an actual rosehip, it is highly likely that it would be red or orange in colour, which is fitting, since the oil itself is orange-red in colour.

Research devoted to rosehip seed oil over the years has yielded favourable results. This probably explains why it is now being rolled out by many skin-product companies, either as it is or as an ingredient in other products. In other words, you need not break a sweat looking for it in your next visit to your favorite grocery store.

Couple Timi and Busola Dakolo in I Never Know Say video

– Rich in antioxidants and helpful for anti-aging

Rosehip seed oil is rich in antioxidants, notably Vitamins C, A and E, as well as essential fatty acids Omega 3 and 6. These antioxidants fight off free radicals, which are capable of inflicting damage on skin tissue, which leads to undesirable wrinkles and even more undesirable lines.

In general, these supplements do well to counter premature ageing. The oil’s Vitamin A content eases its passage deep down your skin pores, the end result of which is the improvement of the skin’s natural healing process. Vitamin A in particular serves to calm and hydrate dry skin.

– Useful in countering acne

Anti-inflammation is one of the words you would be associating with rosehip seed oil, once you start using it. Your breakouts and their irritable redness can do little under the nose of this regiment. A chunk of this potency can be attributed to the Vitamin A content.

Rosehip seed oil products are also capable of reducing the appearance of acne scars and repairing the skin.

– Useful in scar and eczema treatment

The Vitamin A and fatty acids contents of rosehip seed oil also proves effective in setting one’s skin straight against scars and eczema, the former of which is a more common necessary evil. It is thus very likely that rosehip seed oil would come in handy if your next football practice goes sour before you make a touchdown.

Kate Middleton | Photo WENN

– Brightening of skin tone

In this regard, the Vitamin C content of rosehip seed oil rises to the occasion. As a supplement with the potency on skin strengthening, Vitamin C combines well with other components of the oil to brighten the skin and radiate one’s complexion.

– Skin moisturisation

What is the use of a skincare routine if it cannot address one of the most basic skin preferences of many? No use, of course. But rosehip seed oil has uses and you cannot afford to sleep on them.

The moisturisation process owes a lot to the fatty acids present in the oil. They hydrate the skin, produce a soothing effect and strengthen the skin to keep maintaining moisture.

All in all, you can hardly go wrong with rosehip seed oil. However, you may not necessarily have to hide it once it starts working wonders on your skin…unless you somehow become more famous and renowned than the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. Whether that happens or not, it’s best to tread moderately with rosehip seed oil, as we should with everything else.