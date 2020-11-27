The District 9110 Governor, Rotary International, Bola Oyebade, has said his tenure is committed to delivering a state-of-the-art prostate cancer centre for the benefit of Lagos and Ogun state citizens.







This is in addition to the free prostate cancer screening targeted at over 2,000 men, and disbursement of N50, 000 empowerment fund to community members within the district. He made this known in a media chat ahead of his investiture tomorrow at Haven Event Centre, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.







“We want to screen about 2,000 men that are above 40 years for free. As of today, after spending about four months in office, we have screened over 700, with 1,300 left to go.







“On the prostate cancer centre, we have a plot of land donated to us by the Ogun State government at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital. (OOUTH). We have laid the foundation earlier this month and we hope to complete it by the end of April 2021.







“According to the estimate we did before price of cement went up three weeks ago, the building was going to cost us over N82 million. It will be far more than that now but we are sourcing for the project through friends, Rotarians and corporate donations.”

At the ground-breaking ceremony of the centre, Ogun State governor who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said the initiative was in line with the agenda of the state to step up secondary and tertiary health centres, adding that the centre would complement the state’s effort to maximize the output of the teaching hospital.

