The Rotary Club of Surulere North East has commissioned a school roundabout and signboard at Obele Community High School, Surulere, Lagos State.The project, estimated at about N700,000 was commissioned during the District 9110 Governor’s visit to the club.







The District Governor, Bola Oyebade, congratulated the school and thanked the management for allowing the club to carry out the projects. He also encouraged them to ensure proper maintenance of the projects to justify the club’s gesture to the school.







President of the club, Oluwatosin Alfred-Kemepado, said a brilliant student drew the attention of the club to the school and the club embarked on the project under its basic education and literacy goals, one of the seven areas of focus of Rotary International.







“It is not because we have so much, but by virtue of our tradition, we love touching people’s lives and putting smiles on their faces. We decided to add to what we had done in the school before with this new signboard and construction of a roundabout, which would be beneficial to the school.







“Prior to these, we had fixed a borehole in the school, donated a laboratory, distributed dictionaries and textbooks, while we also held a seminar. We intend to distribute schoolbags later,” she said.







The Principal of the school, Mrs. Esther Babatunde, expressed appreciation to the club for choosing the school to carry out the projects, and promised that the projects would be maintained.