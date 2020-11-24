President of the Rotary Club of Okota, Gabriel Ogugua, has promised to embark on long and short-term projects to ensure that the goals of the club are achieved. The projects, according to him, are estimated to cost about N25 million.







Unfolding out his plans shortly after his inauguration as the 34th president, Ogugua said the club would mobilise funds to embark on projects, especially on the six areas of focus: peace and conflict prevention, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitisation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, as well as economic and community development.







“We get into communities, find out what is lacking and try to see how we can raise funds to solve their problem and put a smile on their faces. Last year, Isolo General Hospital called us saying they didn’t have incubators. So many babies that were born premature did not survive because they didn’t have incubators. As a club, we sourced for funds and provided one for them.







“Again, one of the schools we visited, we found out they didn’t have toilet and it is a school with over 200 students.

We raised funds and constructed a toilet for them,” he said.

Chairman Installation Committee, Alex Ajibo, said three female school certificate holders would be sponsored through university. He noted that the sponsorship would also include empowerment through skill acquisition.