Client Service Executive of Route 712 Agency, Fadekemi Lasaki (left); Managing Director/CEO, Route 712 Agency, Dave Idahoise and Business Executive, Route 712 Agency, Omoniyi Olasukanmi, receiving the Outstanding Young Experiential Marketing Agency of the Year award from wife of the Publisher of Marketing Edge magazine, Mrs. Olubunmi Ajayi along with the Head, Media, Digital and Sponsorship, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Wasiu Abiola, and Group Marketing Director, The LaCasera Company, Emmanuel Agu, at the recently held Marketing Edge Marketing and Advertising Awards of Excellence.

Route 712 Experiential Agency has emerged winner in the Outstanding Young Experiential Marketing Agency of the Year category at the Marketing Edge 2020 Marketing and Advertising Excellence Award.

Publisher/Chief Executive Officer of Marketing Edge, Mr. John Ajayi, who made the announcement at the event held recently at D’Podium International event centre, said the nomination and subsequent emergence of Route 712 Experiential Agency was a product of painstaking review and assessment of the sterling records of the agency in the experiential marketing genre of the integrated marketing communications industry in the year under review.

He said the agency’s market leadership and innovative service offerings to its high profile clients stand it head over shoulder amongst its peers, adding that its impactful innovations in the face of daunting challenges, especially within this period very well positioned it for such recognition and celebration.

Ajayi added that anyone who had been following the corporate trajectory of the agency would have noticed that Route 712 is a corporate revolutionary of some sorts in its sub sector right from its inception.

He added that the agency’s consistently rising revolutionary credentials in account wins, campaign deliveries, among others clearly lend credence to the words of Will Rogers, an American stage and film actor, vaudeville performer, cowboy, humorist, newspaper columnist, and social commentator from Oklahoma, who said, “One revolution is like one cocktail, it just gets you organized for the next.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Chief Executive Officer, Route 712, David Idahoise, while commenting on his agency’s feat at the awards said, “This is a valued testimonial to the commitment of all of us at Route 712.”

Idahoise added that the award is a feather to the cap of every staff of the agency, made possible only by the agency’s esteemed clients across the various sectors of the Nigerian economy which, according to him, means that they, as agency people, would be wearing the feathered cap only on the behalf of their clients.

