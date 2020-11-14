A file photo of a police officer displaying the crest of the Nigeria Police Force. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV.

The Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS) has reiterated its commitment to improved security across the Lagos metropolis by curbing the nefarious activities of armed robbers, miscreants and other criminal-minded individuals, who constitute a threat to the peace in the state.

RRS Commander, Olatunji Disu, stated this in the October 2020 report issued by Agency.

He noted that several robberies were thwarted by the quick response and intervention of the squad, apart from its regular activities of responding to emergencies and motorised patrol of all nooks and crannies in Lagos.

Disu also disclosed that the RRS, in collaboration with other security outfits, ensured that several attacks by hoodlums on the State Secretariat, the Lands Bureau, the Ikeja City Mall, among others, were repelled and the damage curtailed.

He insisted that the RRS personnel would continue to ensure public peace through continuous motorised patrols, especially around hotspots notorious for criminal activities, to forestall any insecurity or violence in all parts of the state.

The RRS Commander cautioned residents against making false distress calls, saying that the time and resources spent by the security team in responding to fake emergency calls could be better utilised in areas where the services of the RRS were urgently needed.

He, however, assured them of the total commitment of his team to responding promptly to all emergency situations.

Disu sought the support and cooperation of the people to enhance the performance of security operatives within the state.