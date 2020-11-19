President Donald Trump‘s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani sparked a wave of memes on Thursday afternoon after sweating profusely through a bizarre press conference.

Streaks of what appeared to be the former New York City mayor’s hair dye or make up ran down the side of his face, amusing social media users, as others bemoaned that he is continuing with Trump’s unfounded claimed of election fraud.

He was appearing with Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis, the other two lead attorneys in Trump’s legal team, as he bemused viewers with his excessive sweating and reference to the 1992 comedy ‘My Cousin Vinny’.

Speaking at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, he delivered a rambling monologue meant to reveal ‘massive’ vote fraud but again offered no evidence.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was torn apart on social media on Thursday afternoon after he sweated what appeared to be hair dye down his face

Meghan McCain said that the press conference was an ’embarrassment’

Giuliani’s face was super imposed onto some scenes from other movies also

While Giuliani himself reference ‘My Cousin Vinny’, others compared him to Zorg

‘Did you all watch My Cousin Vinny?’ he said, seeking to make the point that election observers were kept too far away from ballots during the count.

‘These people were further away than My Cousin Vinny was from the witness,’ he said.

Giuliani even acted out part of a scene played by actor Joe Pesci, using a Brooklyn accent as he called it one of his favorite crime films.

Social media users were quick to react, questioning why he was sweating so much as the use of the movie quote.

‘And I thought Giuliani unzipping his pants on camera for Borat’s daughter was going to be his peak embarrassment for 2020… Also, how hot is it in that room?!?!’ asked Meghan McCain.

Several joked that he is creating more ‘material for Saturday Night Live’ while others nicknamed him ‘Sweaty Rudy’.

‘Rudy Giuliani is the Republican Party: a sweaty, leaking, once-respected dinosaur now completely dying on the stupidest hill that is Donald Trump,’ added writer John Pavlovitz.

‘Why didn’t anyone rush Rudy to the ER? His lies were obviously giving him a heart attack,’ one person claimed while another said Giuliani sweating was the ‘perfect metaphor for the Trump campaign right now’.

‘Once great, now a joke,’ one social media user claimed. ‘Add him to the list of things Trump has ruined.’

Several questioned whether Giuliani was right in using ‘My Cousin Vinny’ as an example of his case.

Giuliani earned himself the nickname ‘Sweaty Rudy’ after Thursday’s press conference

Some said that the former NYC mayor is the ‘perfect metaphor for the Republican party’

Some Twitter users looked forward to the ‘Saturday Night Live’ content

Others claimed he was sweating so much because of his ‘lies’

‘Wait, didn’t two New York liberals get arrested for no reason in a small MAGA town in My Cousin Vinny?’ artist Tony Posnanski asked on Twitter.

‘Say what you want but Rudy embarrassed himself more today than having a press conference next to a dildo store and I don’t think you realize how hard that is,’ he added, mentioning Giuliani’s press conference two weeks ago outside a landscaping company called the ‘Four Seasons’.

‘Rudy Giuliani used My Cousin Vinny to defend the President of the United States, Donald Trump. Sorry to have slighted you, Mad Libs of 1994,’ said writer Jeremy Hooper.

‘When someone says liar liar pants on fire and it works,’ one person mocked.

As some claimed that Giuliani saying ‘My Cousin Vinny’ is a great movie was the only fact he mentioned amid his lack of evidence for any fraud, even the film’s director got involved.

Others bemoaned that he is ‘dying on the stupidest hill that is Donald Trump’

People questioned his reference to the movie ‘My Cousin Vinny’

‘I regard Giuliani’s praise of My Cousin Vinny as generous from the man who is currently giving the Comedy Performance of the Year,’ Jonathon Lynn told The Hollywood Reporter.

Others compared Giuliani to some less flattering movie roles.

‘Is Zorg coming for Rudy Giuliani?’ user Eleanor Hill asked on Twitter.

‘Ask yourself have ever seen Rudy Giuliani and the Baron Harkonnen in the same room?’ added another user, referencing David Lynch’s 1984 film Dune.

On TikTok, users also had a laugh at Giuliani’s appearance, calling out the streak of dye on his face and him being forced to continuously wipe off the sweat.

‘Rudy Giuliani is sweating through his hair dye,’ one user captioned a video while another said, ‘WTF is wrong with his hair?’.

‘Is he bleeding from his ears?’ another asked.

‘Just for men, it’s no Sharpie,’ one video quipped, taking a hit at Trump at the same time, who is known to love the brand.

Social media users quickly latched on to the comparisons of Rudy’s sweaty face

Several TikTok users also joked about Rudy Giuliani’s use of hair dye

TikTok user Mister Geezer suggested even the former Mayor’s hair dye just couldn’t wait to leave.

‘Just for Men has left the chat,’ he wrote.

‘Rudy’s f*****g up his Just For Men sponsorship..smh,’ another user had joked on Twitter.

‘Rudy, bby, what is you doin? Did someone swap your just for men out with hershey’s syrup?’ asked a user named mortimer goth.

On Twitter, an image was shared that showed Giuliani looking surprised and was captioned: ‘That moment when your spray tan starts running, showing off how fake you really are on live TV’.

Twitter user Emily Singer was less reserved in her comparisons, stating: ‘Free headline for use: Giuliani was so full of s**t in his press conference that brown stuff streamed down his face.’

‘So full of s**t, he sweats it’,’ another social media user said.

Some Twitter users were less reserved in their comparisons of what was on his face

Even conservative voices such as National Review editor Rich Lowry were bemused

‘Jenna Ellis calls the Trump legal team an ‘elite strike force team.’ HAHAHAHAHA,’ one person on Twitter as they shared an image of the cast from panned cult classic The Room

Yet, Giuliani was not alone in creating some of the press conference’s most surreal moments.

Powell also began pushing conspiracy theories on reporters when she began talking, claiming that former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez conducted a scheme against the 2020 election.

She claimed that voting software used in the United States, such as Dominion, ‘were created in Venezuela at the direction of Hugo Chavez’ so that Joe Biden would win.

However, Chavez died in 2013, before Trump had even declared that he was running for election in 2016.

Running: The president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani had matching streaks of either hair dye or make-up on both sides of his face as he addressed the media

Rudy Giuliani was surrounded by a maskless group on stage including from left Sidney Powell, who is Mike Flynn’s attorney, Joseph diGenova and his wife Victoria Toensing, a husband-and-wife lawyer team who have promoted conspiracy theories, and Boris Epshteyn, a Trump aide

Even conservative commentators were unsure what to make of the team of allegedly top attorneys assembled to take on Trump’s uphill battle to change the election result.

‘Well, that easily was the most outlandish press conference ever held by a team of lawyers representing the President of the United States,’ wrote National Review editor Rich Lowry.

‘Jenna Ellis calls the Trump legal team an ‘elite strike force team.’ HAHAHAHAHAAHHAAHAHAHAH,’ wrote one person on Twitter as they shared an image of the cast from panned cult classic The Room.

After suffering dozens of legal defeats on President Trump’s multi-state case to throw out ballots, Giuliani resorted to an extended rant as he claimed Thursday that he had ‘hundreds’ of sworn affidavits as evidence that he would not share them because, he claimed, their lives would be at risk.

He touted several wild accusations, most of which have already been debunked or tossed aside in court after the campaign filed multiple lawsuits.

Yet Giuliani promised more, stating that there will be additional suits in Arizona, Georgia, New Mexico, and other states, as the president still refuses to concede.