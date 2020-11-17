Our Reporter

KANO State Government plans to build 500 modern houses in Kiru Local Government as a Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) settlement for cattle herders.

The Managing Director, Kano State Water Resources and Engineering Construction Agency (WRECA), Mr. Muhammad Gwarzo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Kano that 50 houses had been provided for the scheme.

He said the remaining 450 houses would be provided in 2021.

“Kano State Government has set up a committee for RUGA settlement to look into the issue of cattle rearers and challenges they and their animals face, especially when they go in search of food, shelter and water.

“The committee has recommended a complete package of building modern houses at Dangora in Kiru Local Government where they will have school, hospital, veterinary clinics and good roads,’’ he said.

The managing director said the houses would have backyards, where the animals would be kept.

He said dams would be built for the animals and plant of different kinds of nutritional grass would be made available for them to feed on.

“We have constructed five industrial boreholes at Dangora in Kiru Local Government, which will serve as a source of drinking water for the herdsmen and their animals.

“The agency has carried out statistics and survey on how to make sure the dams are in good condition.

“The dams in the state will be distilled, drained and rehabilitated,” Gwarzo said.