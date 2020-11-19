Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has described as unfounded and mischievous statements by members of the opposition in the state that he planned dump the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and rejoin the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Governor in a statement Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, in Makurdi said it was ridiculous for anyone to insinuate that he would leave the PDP where he was enjoying a robust relationship with other leaders of the party.

READ ALSO Umahi bars supporters from castigating NASS members

The statement read in part, “we have read some mischievous statements by members of the opposition in Benue State insinuating that Governor Samuel Ortom plans to rejoin All Progressives Congress, APC.

“Those involved in the impish allegation are clearly doing so to soothe their stuck-up apprehensions.

“Why will Governor Ortom return to APC? To do what?

“It is true that the Governor was contacted by some notable persons to defect from Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, but he declined the invitation.

“Governor Ortom is the leader of PDP in North Central Nigeria, and he is enjoying a robust relationship with other leaders of the party in Benue State and the entire region. It is therefore ridiculous for anyone to insinuate that the Governor has the intention to leave PDP.

“We advise young men who have been peddling the hang-about rumour to take advantage of the numerous entrepreneurial opportunities the Ortom administration has created through its collaboration with Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and other financial institutions to engage in rewarding ventures and shun falsehood.”