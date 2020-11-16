Otunba Runsewe (in white clothes) with the Ogun State cultural contingent @ INAC 2020, in Abuja. PHOTO: Osa Mbonu-Amadi

The Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, in a statement released from Abuja last week, said he has found a soulmate in the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on account of his strategic campaign to promote indigenous fabrics as national dress code, thus showcasing Nigeria’s iconic cultural heritage.

Otunba Runsewe who is also the President, Africa Region of the World Craft Council (WCC), said the pronouncement by the governor to adopt adire fabrics as the official uniform for schools in Ogun State is a huge support for cultural awareness, creativity and actualization of the Adire Heritage Economy aimed at impacting on rural development.

READ ALSO: Godfrey Okoye University FMSS hosts International Virtual conference

A champion of Nigeria’s cultural advancement through adoption and showcasing of Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage, Otunb Runsewe had at various times while at the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and now at NCAC, made the use of indigenous fabrics the fulcrum of national identity and promotional materials at all local and International Cultural tourism events.

“I am the happiest Nigerian today, and I must thank the Ogun State governor for joining us to showcase the Adire Heritage Fabrics and adopting it as school uniforms for students in the state, including its use by government officials and in all activities of the government. This is the way to go because it will benefit the rural economy, empower women and youths and help in the historical revival of heritage teachings and knowledge,” Runsewe said.

The adire fabric was rebranded and made the face of cultural marketing promotion at World Travel markets during Runsewe’s time at NTDC. It was also adopted as golf fabrics, laptop bags, facemasks, etc., as part of the protocols for new normal brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, had last Thursday during the flag-off of Adire Digital Market held at the June 12 Cultural Center, Kuto, Abeokuta, advocated for the Promotion of Nigerian indigenous fabrics to the world, noting that the adire fabrics can be adopted as national wears for athletes during sporting events. He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and their culture and information counterparts should buy into the agenda of using the adire fabrics to market Nigeria to the outside world.

Vanguard News Nigeria