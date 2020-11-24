By Dailymail.com Reporter

Rush Limbaugh took a swipe at Trump’s legal team on Monday, saying they failed to deliver at the now infamous press conference where they claimed, without eveidence, that voter fraud had stolen the election from Donald Trump.

Led by Rudy Giuliani, alongside attorney Sidney Powell, on Thursday the legal team claimed the Democrats had stolen the election in an alleged global plot with Cuba, Venezuela, and China which used Dominion voting machines to change Trump votes to Biden ones. Giuliani described illegal votes being cast in several states that were projected for a Biden win.

Neither Giuliani, nor Powell, offered any evidence to back up their wild claims.

On Monday, during his radio Show, Limbaugh laid into the team for holding a much-hyped press conference with nothing to back them up.

‘You call a gigantic press conference like that, one that lasts an hour, and you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells,’ he said.

Limbaugh, a Trump supporter, said they needed more evidence than ‘a hacker who can tell us, “Yep, everything these guys have said is true.”‘

‘I’ve talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference, but they promised blockbuster stuff and then nothing happened. And that’s just- that’s not- well, it’s not good if you’re gonna promise blockbuster stuff like that.’

‘I understand- I’m the one that’s been telling everybody this stuff doesn’t happen at warp speed, at lightspeed the way cases are made for presentation in court, but if you’re going to do a press conference like that with the promise of blockbusters, then there has to be something more than what that press conference delivered.’

He also criticized the legal team for dropping Powell shortly after the event.

Giuliani and Trump’s campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis had released a statement Sunday announcing that Powell was ‘not a member of the Trump Legal Team’ and is not serving as a lawyer for President Trump ‘in his personal capacity.’

‘It’s a tough thing to deny that she was ever a part of it because they introduced her as part of it. I mean, she was at that press conference last week,’ Limbaugh said.