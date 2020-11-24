Russian state media on Tuesday reported that Russian authorities had detained leaders of the local organisation of the Jehovah’s Witnesses because the religion is banned in Russia.

The Christian faith, which does not observe many traditional doctrines including Christmas and Easter because it considers them tinged with paganism, is outlawed in Russia on the assertion that it is extremist.

Investigative Committee spokesperson Yulia Ivanova said in comments carried by state news agency TASS that “a number of organisers and members of the movement have been identified and detained.’’

Ivanova said “such Jehovah’s Witnesses were aware that their religion had been banned in Russia and were practising it in clandestine meetings.’’

The spokesperson said raids of suspected Jehovah’s Witnesses locations are being conducted in Moscow and more than 20 other Russian regions.

Russian courts have previously sentenced members of the organisation to several years in prison.

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities detained 72 people in sweeping anti-terrorism raids, including lawyers and doctors.

Anadolu said the 72 are among the total of 101 suspects whom prosecutors seek to detain. All suspects are accused of alleged links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a designated terrorist group.

The report said in pre-dawn raids, police searched the suspects’ apartments in Istanbul, Izmir and the south-eastern cities of Diyarbakir and Adiyaman.

It added that the police confiscated unlicensed pistols, digital documents and banned books at the addresses.

The suspects are accused of membership of a so-called legislative branch of the PKK which has waged a decades-long insurgency in Turkey.

Police search for the 25 remaining suspects, Anadolu added.

Turkey routinely targets alleged PKK supporters. Earlier this month, 26 school teachers were detained in Diyarbakir for alleged PKK ties.

