Russia Looks to Undercut Rivals With Cut-Price Covid-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW—Russia will sell its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine internationally for under $10 a dose, a lower price than some Western-developed shots, as Moscow looks to gain economic and political leverage abroad by exporting its fast-tracked jab.

At least 20 nations, including Brazil, Egypt and Mexico, have struck deals with Moscow to buy the vaccine, while more than 50 countries have requested more than 1.2 billion doses of the vaccine, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the country’s sovereign-wealth fund, which…

