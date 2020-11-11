MOSCOW—Russia said its fast-tracked coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, has produced promising preliminary results, showing 92% efficacy against Covid-19, a potential milestone for a shot the Kremlin is banking on to protect its own hard-hit population and to dispel Western skepticism over its ability to make a vaccine at speed.

The results, which come from an interim analysis of a continuing large-scale clinical trial of 40,000 volunteers, showed no unexpected adverse side effects among participants, the Russian Direct Investment…