Three civilians were killed on Wednesday morning in northwestern Syria by airstrikes attributed to Russia, according to local media in the Idlib province.

The sources said that the airstrikes had occurred in Ariha in southern Idlib, in an area outside of government control and where armed groups backed by Turkey operate.

In recent days, tension has risen once more between Russian-backed Syrian government forces and armed opposition groups on the Idlib frontline.

