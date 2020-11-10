MOSCOW—Russia’s plan to roll out its coronavirus vaccine to the wider population is progressing at a slower pace than expected as policy makers encounter challenges in ramping up production.

Russia in August became the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, called Sputnik V, despite skepticism in the West over the speed with which it was developed and the fact that trials were still ongoing. Moscow has since registered a second vaccine and authorities say a third could be approved next month.

Since mass production of Sputnik V began in September, attempts to scale it up have proved difficult as scientists struggle with fine-tuning the technical processes and encounter issues with the equipment, officials and experts say.

Russian officials have dialed back their earlier forecasts that up to 30 million doses of Sputnik V could be produced this year. They now expect between two million and 10 million doses by the end of the year, and a large-scale vaccination campaign is now set to begin late November or early December, having previously been anticipated in October.

President Vladimir Putin acknowledged last month that there was “only one issue to resolve now—the necessary production volumes.”