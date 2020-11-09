MOSCOW—Russian state media voiced support for President Trump’s view that the Nov. 3 presidential vote was marred with irregularities, as President Vladimir Putin, like the leaders of China, Brazil and a handful of other countries, remained silent about Joe Biden’s victory in last week’s election.

Leading pro-Kremlin broadcasters appeared to follow Mr. Trump’s lead in questioning the conduct of the vote and in at least one instance criticized the way several U.S. broadcast networks cut away from him as he made unfounded allegations…