President Paul Kagame on Saturday, November 7, received a delegation from the DR Congo which delivered a message from his counterpart Felix Tshisekedi, in view of the existing good ties between the two countries.

The DR Congo delegation was led by Ambassador Lolo Wamesa, Ambassador at Large in the Office of the President of DRC and they discussed with President Kagame how best to advance further the existing cooperation.

“The delegation also briefed President Kagame the political situation in DRC and the political consultations being undertaken by President Tshisekedi,” reads part of the tweet from the President’s Office.

The head of state gave a message of support to his counterpart as he seeks a political solution to the hardships the situation presents.