Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party in Ekiti, Hon. Opeyemi Falegan has called on the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, ex-governor Ayodele Fayose, and other leaders of the party in the southwest geo-political zone to close ranks.

The southwest chapter of the party has been embroiled in a lingering internal rife following a fierce egoistic battle between Fayose and Makinde over the control of the leadership of the party in the zone ahead of its pending regional congress.

Falegan, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, said it was imperative for the leaders and members of the party in the region to unite if PDP is serious about taking power from the All Progressives Congress in 2023.

The PDP chieftain said the only way the party can relaunch itself back to political relevance and the winning spree of the past in the southwest was for the leaders to put aside their egos and embrace peace.

This, he, said, would not only strengthen the party but also boost the morale of party faithful, drive in more estranged members and attract new people to PDP.

While expressing support for the Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola led-reconciliation panel, Falegan urged party members to support the troubleshooting efforts in ensuring contending tendencies in the southwest chapter ceasefire in the best interest of the party.

He said, “The time has come to reposition the PDP and make it stronger than how it was; in order to face the future electoral challenges from the ruling party, APC in the country.

“It has therefore become an imperative and unavoidable step to allow peace to reign supreme within the PDP’s family. Especially in the Southwestern states of Nigeria. Southwest is the only region in Nigeria as of today with only one PDP sitting governor. This development, calls for great concern, and not any form of selfishness anymore.

“The only way we can achieve greatness, wax stronger and bounce back to the winning spree of the past, is for all, especially the leaders in the Zone to come together by dropping their egos and make all necessary sacrifices when needed.

“This move, will not only boost the morale of all party supporters but will also drive in more of the estranged and new members into the PDP and make it becomes a party to beat in Nigeria again.

“Therefore, the constitution of a new reconciliatory committee, which is headed by a former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola with other notable leaders as members is not only timely but highly desirable, in order to end all the crisis affecting the unity and progress of the party in the region.

Falegan charged the committee to pursue reconciliation with sincerity and vigour, saying, “no problem is insurmountable especially when justice and fairness to all parties are not being compromised.”

“I enjoin the party leaders and supporters to join hands with the committee at carrying out the assignment which he described as a “make or mar” one, depending on the support the body gets from the PDP members,” he added.