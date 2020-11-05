Sacked Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz has confessed to cheating on his wife of more than a decade – revealing that his infidelity was the reason for his sudden firing from the celebrity-loved mega-church.

The 41-year-old father-of-three, who rose to notoriety after baptizing his close friend Justin Bieber in 2014, and serving as a relationship counsellor for the popstar and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, came forward on Thursday afternoon to admit to being unfaithful to his Australian-born wife Laura, who was also a pastor with Hillsong.

‘I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that,’ he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, alongside a picture of him posing with his wife and their three children – daughters Ava, 16, and Charlie, 14, and a son, Roman.

‘This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions.’

Carl Lentz’s Instagram statement in full Our time at HillsongNYC has come to an end. This is a hard ending to what has been the most amazing, impacting and special chapter of our lives. Leading this church has been an honor in every sense of the word and it is impossible to articulate how much we have loved and will always love the amazing people in this church. When you accept the calling of being a pastor, you must live in such a way that it honors the mandate. That it honors the church, and that it honors God. When that does not happen, a change needs to be made and has been made in this case to ensure that standard is upheld. Laura and I and our amazing children have given all that we have to serve and build this church and over the years I did not do an adequate job of protecting my own spirit, refilling my own soul and reaching out for the readily available help that is available. When you lead out of an empty place, you make choices that have real and painful consequences. I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions. I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need. I am deeply sorry for breaking the trust of many people who we have loved serving and understand that this news can be very hard and confusing for people to hear and process. I would have liked to say this with my voice, to you, in person because you are owed that. But that opportunity I will not have. So to those people, I pray you can forgive me and that over time I can live a life where trust is earned again. To our pastors Brian and Bobbie, thank you for allowing us to lead, allowing us to thrive and giving us room to have a voice that you have never stifled or tried to silence. Thank you for your grace and kindness especially in this season, as you have done so much to protect and love us through this. We, the Lentz family, don’t know what this next chapter will look like, but we will walk into it together very hopeful and grateful for the grace of God.

Lentz hinted that he and wife Laura, whom he married in 2003 after meeting her while studying at the Hillsong International Leadership College in Sydney, Australia, will attempt to work through his infidelity, writing that he is focusing on ‘rebuilding trust’ with her and their three kids.

‘[I am] taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need,’ he continued.

‘…We, the Lentz family, don’t know what this next chapter will look like, but we will walk into it together very hopeful and grateful for the grace of God.’

The pastor, who was born in Virginia Beach, did not share any further details about his infidelity and it is not currently known with whom he had an extra-marital relationship, however Lentz noted that he had failed to ‘honor the church… and God’ through his actions.

‘When you accept the calling of being a pastor, you must live in such a way that it honors the mandate. That it honors the church, and that it honors God,’ he wrote. ‘When that does not happen, a change needs to be made and has been made in this case to ensure that standard is upheld.’

Lentz’s wife Laura has not yet commented publicly on the scandal; she last uploaded a post to her Instagram on October 28, sharing an image of a ‘rhythms for life’ planner and journal, alongside which she simply wrote: ‘2020 has been quite the year…’

The confession comes just one day after it was revealed that Lentz, who co-founded the New York City branch of the Australian church back in 2010, had been fired by the organization’s leader Brian Houston, who accused the pastor of ‘moral failures’ and ‘breaches of trust’ in a statement issued on Wednesday.

‘This action has been taken following ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures,’ Houston revealed, however he claimed that it would ‘not be appropriate’ to share more details of Lentz’s alleged offences.

Houston added that this course of action was ‘not taken lightly and was done in the best interests of everyone, including Pastor Carl’.

In his letter sent to Hillsong East Coast members, which was obtained by Instagram account Deux Moi, Houston admitted that people may still have questions about Lentz’s dismissal, and urged them to email the mega-church’s leadership team with any queries.

‘But as sudden as this feels to us, we must remember that it’s not a shock to God, who birthed Hillsong NYC and already has planned for this time,’ he continued, before revealing that the church has not yet found a replacement for the fired pastor.

Lentz, who was born in Virginia Beach, first began working with Hillsong in Australia after relocating there from Los Angeles, where he spent time studying at The King’s College and Seminary.

The father-of-three rose quickly within Hillsong’s ranks and formed a close friendship with Houston and his son Joel while training at the church’s International Leadership College in Sydney, where he met his wife, Laura.

In 2010, he moved back to the US in order to co-found the New York City chapter of Hillsong, which soon amassed a major celebrity following, with Lentz preaching to the likes of Bieber, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and several NBA stars including Carmelo Anthony, David Lee, Kevin Durant, and Jeremy Lin.

What is Hillsong? Hillsong, which describes itself as a ‘contemporary Christian church’, is a global mega-church that was first founded by Pastor Brian Houston and his wife Bobbie in Australia in 1983. It was originally known as the Hills Christian Life Centre. The church was originally part of the Australian Christian Churches group, however it left the organization in 2018 in order to become an autonomous denomination. At the time, Houston cited a desire to branch out internationally and become more contemporary as being behind the decision. The mega-church now boasts locations in 21 countries around the world, including the US, UK, Indonesia, and Israel. It has 28 locations across Australia in places like New South Wales, Queensland, and Tasmania. According to Hillsong’s website, the church boasts an ‘average global attendance’ of 150,000 every week – however this number has likely been altered, and perhaps increased, as a result of the church moving its services online amid the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to Hillsong Church, founder Houston has also launched several sister companies, including three record labels, a film and TV network, and an international training college, Hillsong International Leadership College, which is located in Sydney.

However it was Lentz’s close relationship with Bieber, now 26, that gained him the most notoriety, particularly after it was revealed that the popstar had been baptized by the pastor in 2014, and even moved in with Lentz and his wife for six weeks in the same year.

Speaking to the GQ in 2015, Lentz – who first met the popstar in 2008, when the singer was just 14 – recalled the moment Bieber got down on his knees, ‘ravaged by loss’ and sobbed, telling the pastor: ‘I want to know Jesus’.

According to the magazine account, the baptism finished with Bieber ‘wet and sobbing against Pastor Carl’s chest… born anew’.

It played a central role in transforming Bieber’s image from a partying ladies’ man to a clean-cut Christian devotee. His wife, Hailey Bieber, is also a believer, and the two are frequently spotted in church together.

In 2017, it was reported by People that Lentz had been enlisted by Bieber and his ex-girlfriend Gomez to offer spiritual guidance and counselling about their relationship after they briefly rekindled their romance.

Lentz’s celebrity connections and close friendship with Bieber have helped him to become something of a star in his own right, skyrocketing him to prominence on Instagram, where he boasts more than 679,000 followers.

His sudden sacking therefore sparked a flurry of speculation on social media, with many calling for Hillsong to reveal more information about Lentz’s alleged offences.

Lentz’s sacking came several months after he revealed in March that he had tested positive for COVID-19, having sparked outrage just days earlier by holding a 200-person Hillsong NYC service, despite churches at the time being discouraged to hold large in-person meetings in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

It is not known how many attendees may have been infected, nor how many people were tested for the virus after the service – which was also broadcast to church members at home – took place.

In his official statement, Houston paid tribute to Lentz and his wife, noting that they have ‘served faithfully and sacrificially’.

‘They have a heart for people and we are confident that after a time of rest and restoration, God will use Carl in another way outside of Hillsong church,’ the statement continued.

‘In terminating his tenure, we in no way want to diminish the good work he did here.

‘It would not be appropriate for us to go into detail about the events that led to this decision. Our focus at this time is to honor God and pastorally care for our East Coast church community as well as the Lentz family.

‘…While I have no doubt that this is the right course of action, I must mention Bobbie’s and my personal sadness, as we have known Laura her entire life and Carl for well over 20 years.’

Hillsong, which describes itself as a ‘contemporary Christian church’ was first founded by Houston in Australia in 1983, and it was originally known as the Hills Christian Life Centre.

The mega-church now boasts locations in 21 countries around the world, including the US, UK, Indonesia, and Israel. It has 28 locations across Australia in places like New South Wales, Queensland, and Tasmania.

According to Hillsong’s website, the church boasts an ‘average global attendance’ of 150,000 every week – however this number has likely been altered, and perhaps increased, as a result of the church moving its services online amid the coronavirus pandemic.