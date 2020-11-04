All the teaching staff of the Community Staff Schools in Abuja, sacked by the State Security Service (SSS), have been reinstated after a PREMIUM TIMES report.

The staff, not less than 70, were issued disengagement letters on November 2, 2020, by the school management, following their protest a

demanding a pay raise and better working conditions.

Their dismissal letters were issued the day the school management sent a memo to all parents informing them of a decision to close the school for two weeks “so as to re-organise the school.”

In interviews with PREMIUM TIMES, the staff said their salaries had been reduced and the management refused to improve their work conditions.

This, they said, led to their October 15 protest before they were issued sack letters.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt on Wednesday that all the sacked staff had been recalled and asked to resume on Thursday.

Mixed reactions

While a few of the reinstated staff expressed readiness to return to work, others said they needed a formal notification or written agreement of their reinstatement from the management.

One teacher said he would be satisfied if they (parties) employ the “opportunity to negotiate our salaries with them rather than just resuming to work on mere promises”.

The staff requested their names be protected, fearing they may be victimised.