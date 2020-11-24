By Milly Vincent For Mailonline

This is the adorable moment a big-hearted Labrador is reunited with her military owners who have been away on deployment for two months.

Nine-year-old Sadie, the yellow lab, is seen bursting with bounds of puppy-like excitement as she rounds the corner to spot her owner Joy Nameth has come home.

The lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, from Colorado, was called away at short notice to serve on the USS Makin Island ship in an unknown location for two months, whilst her partner was deployed elsewhere.

Unable to take Sadie with them the couple placed her with a temporary home found by Dogs on Deployment, a volunteer boarding service for military members’ pets.

The footage shows the moment Sadie’s temporary carers, Corin and Ron, reunite her with her serving parents in Oceanside, California, November 8.



Lieutenant Nameth is seen waiting around the corner as Sadie is walked towards her on a leash by Corin.

Within seconds Sadie recognizes her loving owner and begins ecstatically wagging her tail and jumping for joy while trying to plant a kiss on her face.

Lieutenant Nameth said: ‘I was so excited to see Sadie and it made me so happy to see her light up as she realized it was me standing in front of her.

‘She acted like a puppy again and could barely contain herself.

Lieutenant Nameth and her partner (centre) with Corin (left) and Ron (right), the couple who looked after Sadie while she was on deployment

Lieutenant Nameth is seen with Sadie. The pooch is no stranger to stays away from the loving owner

‘Friends and family have loved seeing the video and are so happy Sadie and I have been reunited.’

The pooch is no stranger to stays away from the loving owners, with Lieutenant Nameth having previously been deployed to Bahrain twice – once for six months and another for eight months.

But due to her lovable nature Sadie is never short of a temporary home and within 24 hours of posting a listing through Dogs on Deployment, Lieutenant Nameth had already found a place for her.