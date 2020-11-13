With one game to play, Safety Shooters yesterday regained the Prudent Energy Handball League by beating Plateau Vipers of Jos 30-23 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The Shooters, who knew a win would give them the title, attacked the Jos team with all they had and got the victory to snatch the title from defending champions, Kano Pillars.

An excited Coach Bala Mohammed told journalists that he is happy to have wrestled the title from Pillars, who beat them to it last year. “It has been a tortuous journey but we are happy to end it well.

“My players and the entire team is in a joyous mood right now and the management, Federal Road Safety Corp, has congratulated us over the win. Hopefully, this victory will change our fortunes in the local scene as we eye a good outing in the continental championship.”

Mohammed was, however, downcast as his women team might have to settle for third place in the league. “It is one of those things but our women team, Safety Babes, will bounce back next season.”

Also, debutante, Adorable Angels of Ilorin moved closer to winning the title by beating Edo Dynamos 43-24 yesterday. While it was Dynamos first loss in the competition, a win in the next game against Plateau Peacocks will hand the Ilorin team the title.

In other games, Imo Grasshoppers beat Desert Queens 23-17, D. Defenders lost to Kano Pillars 14-22, Delta Force fell to Rima Strikers 24-31, while Niger United beat Kada Stars 28-22 to move further away from the relegation zone.