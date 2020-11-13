Players and coaching staff of Safety Shooters in a group photograph after emerging league champions. Credit: Handball Federation of Nigeria

Safety Shooters are the new champions of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2020.

The Federal Road Safety Corps male team defeated Plateau Vipers 30-23 on matchday 13 to ensure they maintain their lead on the standings with 30 points above Kano Pillars who despite defeating De Defenders 22-14, managed 26 points to finish second.

Seasiders Boys of Lagos are in third with 26 points but with lesser goal difference than Kano Pillars after they comfortably defeated COAS Shooters 42-31 in a match that tested their quality.

Borno Spiders have been relegated from the league 2020 after losing to Confluence Stars 34-21 while Rima Strikers continue to improve on their quest to get into the top three as they defeat Delta Force 31-24.

That result secured relegation for Delta Force.

Despite the terrible start of Niger United, managed to stay in the league on 9th position after beating Kada Stars 28-22

A champion is yet to emerge in the women’s category. But Edo Dynamos are now leading league standing despite losing 34-43 to the league’s surprise package, Adorable Angels.

The result confirmed Safety Babes will not retain their title as they are now second.

In other results, Imo Grasshoppers defeated Desert Queens 23-17 while Seasiders Babes secured their place in the league despite losing 29-28 to Kada Queens.

Matchday 13 Results

Men’s Category

Plateau Vipers 23 Safety Shooters 30

COAS Shooters 31 Lagos Seasiders 42

De Defenders 14 Kano Pillars 22

Delta Force 24 Rima Strikers 31

Niger United 28 Kada Stars 22

Borno Spiders 21 Confluence Stars 34

Women’s Category

Imo Grasshoppers 23 Desert Queens 17

Edo Dynamos 34 Adorable Angels 43

Kada Queens 29 Seasider Babes 28