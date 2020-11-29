The Future Awards Africa on Saturday, November 28th, 2020 held its first-ever TV and digital edition, inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic, to celebrate the transformative power of youth.
The Future Awards Africa, otherwise known as The Future Awards, are a set of awards given by The Future Project (TFP), a social enterprise set up with a strong, practical commitment to human and capital development, especially in Africa.
In its 15th edition, the show which aired on Africa Magic, Pop Central and MTV Base, featured guest appearances from singer and songwriter Chike; movie actress, Funke Akindele, beauty entrepreneur Tara Fela-Durotoye, Channel Director, M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, and many more.
In celebrating young leaders driving the culture, leading the conversation, dictating trends, upsetting old orders, and creating new possibilities, 20 winners emerged in their respective categories.
Here below is the full list of winners;
- Acting: Jide-Kene Achufusi
- Arts: Kingsley Ayogu
- Content creation: Debo ‘Mr. Macaroni’ Adedayo
- Entrepreneurship: Akomolafe Henrich Bankole
- Film: Dafe Oboro
- Leading conversations: Damilola Odufuwa
- Music: Divine ‘Rema’ Ikubor
- Health and wellness: Chioma Nwosu
- Disruption: Adegoke Olubusi, Tito Ovia, Dimeji Sofowora
- Lawyers: Georgette Monnou
- Governance: Seun Fakorede
- Intrapreneurship: Lehle Balde
- Beauty: Doyinsola Afolabi
- Journalism: Aisha Salaudeen
- Literature: Toluwalase ‘Logan February’ Akinwale
- Fashion: Daniel Obasi
- Activism: Hassana Maina
- Community action: Derick Omari (Ghana)
- Young Person of the Year: Ogutu Okudo (Kenya)
- Service to Young People – Dr. Sam Adeyemi
Read the full profiles of the awardees here
The event also helped to raise awareness and funds for NGOs working to end sexual and gender-based violence in Nigeria.
Some of the past winners of previous editions include, The Future Awards Young Person of the year – Burna Boy; The Future Awards Musician Of The Year – Burna Boy; The Future Awards Sports Person of The Year – Israel Adesanya; Actor Of The Year – Timini Egbuson etc.
