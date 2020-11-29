The Future Awards Africa on Saturday, November 28th, 2020 held its first-ever TV and digital edition, inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic, to celebrate the transformative power of youth.

The Future Awards Africa, otherwise known as The Future Awards, are a set of awards given by The Future Project (TFP), a social enterprise set up with a strong, practical commitment to human and capital development, especially in Africa.

In its 15th edition, the show which aired on Africa Magic, Pop Central and MTV Base, featured guest appearances from singer and songwriter Chike; movie actress, Funke Akindele, beauty entrepreneur Tara Fela-Durotoye, Channel Director, M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, and many more.

In celebrating young leaders driving the culture, leading the conversation, dictating trends, upsetting old orders, and creating new possibilities, 20 winners emerged in their respective categories.

Here below is the full list of winners;

Acting: Jide-Kene Achufusi Arts: Kingsley Ayogu Content creation: Debo ‘Mr. Macaroni’ Adedayo Entrepreneurship: Akomolafe Henrich Bankole Film: Dafe Oboro Leading conversations: Damilola Odufuwa Music: Divine ‘Rema’ Ikubor Health and wellness: Chioma Nwosu Disruption: Adegoke Olubusi, Tito Ovia, Dimeji Sofowora Lawyers: Georgette Monnou Governance: Seun Fakorede Intrapreneurship: Lehle Balde Beauty: Doyinsola Afolabi Journalism: Aisha Salaudeen Literature: Toluwalase ‘Logan February’ Akinwale Fashion: Daniel Obasi Activism: Hassana Maina Community action: Derick Omari (Ghana) Young Person of the Year: Ogutu Okudo (Kenya) Service to Young People – Dr. Sam Adeyemi

Read the full profiles of the awardees here

The event also helped to raise awareness and funds for NGOs working to end sexual and gender-based violence in Nigeria.

Some of the past winners of previous editions include, The Future Awards Young Person of the year – Burna Boy; The Future Awards Musician Of The Year – Burna Boy; The Future Awards Sports Person of The Year – Israel Adesanya; Actor Of The Year – Timini Egbuson etc.

